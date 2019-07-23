What's News : World-Wide

Congressional and White House negotiators reached a deal to increase federal spending and raise the government's borrowing limit, securing a bipartisan compromise to avoid a looming fiscal crisis.

Death rates are rising for young and middle-aged U.S. adults, and the fates of whites, blacks and Hispanics are diverging, according to a new government analysis.

Puerto Ricans in the tens of thousands marched in a demonstration, continuing demands for the resignation of embattled Gov. Rosselló.

Trump joined with top tech industry executives in a show of solidarity, as the U.S. moves to ease curbs on sales to China's Huawei.

China's state media aired images of the aftermath of Hong Kong's latest protests, apparently aiming to fan public anger against them.

Iran said it had arrested 17 Iranian citizens on charges of spying for the U.S., a claim that Trump dismissed as "totally false."

Trump, meeting with Pakistan's Khan, offered to help mediate the long-running Kashmir conflict, an overture India swiftly rejected.

A research firm that is in a commercial dispute with Chinese businessman Guo alleged he is a spy for Beijing, a claim a lawyer for Guo denied.

Most of Venezuela was left in the dark Monday in the latest blackout to hit the beleaguered nation.