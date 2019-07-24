What's News : World-Wide

Boris Johnson won the race to lead Britain's ruling Conservative Party and become the next prime minister. He repeated a pledge to pull the nation out of the EU by Oct. 31.

China's push for a bigger foothold in U.S. public transit could derail in Congress, which is moving to bar the use of federal funds to buy Chinese buses and railcars.

A U.S. delegation is expected to travel to China for trade talks next week.

South Korean jets fired warning shots at a Russian warplane that was part of a joint patrol with China aimed at testing the defenses of U.S. allies in northeast Asia.

Trump sued the House tax-writing panel and New York state officials, seeking to protect his state tax returns from being turned over to the committee.

The president threatened to punish Guatemala for what he described as the country's reneging on a proposed asylum deal.

Immigrant investors seeking green cards will have to spend more money in the U.S. to qualify, under a new administration rule.

Brain imaging of U.S. diplomats who had reported mysterious health symptoms in Cuba added to the puzzle surrounding the matter.

Esper was confirmed by the Senate and sworn in as secretary of defense.

Died: Li Peng, 90, ex-Chinese premier who backed the Tiananmen crackdown.