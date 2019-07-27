What's News : World-Wide

The president won two victories on his border agenda, with the Supreme Court allowing the use of military funds to expand the barrier on the Mexican border while Guatemala agreed to serve as gatekeeper for asylum seekers trying to get to the U.S.

Trump ramped up his attacks on China and the World Trade Organization ahead of a new round of U.S.-China trade talks in Shanghai.

The president promised to take "substantial reciprocal action" against France after Macron signed into law a tax on U.S. tech giants.

Trump and advisers discussed a proposal to intervene in currency markets to weaken the dollar but decided against it for now.

The IRS has begun warning more than 10,000 cryptocurrency holders that they may have broken tax laws.

Iran test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile this week, U.S. officials said.

House Democrats left Washington after a tumultuous summer session.

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed Epstein's longtime personal pilots.

Hong Kong protests spread to the city's airport ahead of another weekend of planned unrest.