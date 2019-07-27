Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The president won two victories on his border agenda, with the Supreme Court allowing the use of military funds to expand the barrier on the Mexican border while Guatemala agreed to serve as gatekeeper for asylum seekers trying to get to the U.S.

Trump ramped up his attacks on China and the World Trade Organization ahead of a new round of U.S.-China trade talks in Shanghai.

The president promised to take "substantial reciprocal action" against France after Macron signed into law a tax on U.S. tech giants.

Trump and advisers discussed a proposal to intervene in currency markets to weaken the dollar but decided against it for now.

The IRS has begun warning more than 10,000 cryptocurrency holders that they may have broken tax laws.

Iran test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile this week, U.S. officials said.

House Democrats left Washington after a tumultuous summer session.

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed Epstein's longtime personal pilots.

Hong Kong protests spread to the city's airport ahead of another weekend of planned unrest.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GATEKEEPER SYSTEMS INC 4.17% 0.125 Delayed Quote.31.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aWhy We Should Like Facebook's Cryptocurrency -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
07/26China Industrial Profits Decline in June Amid Soft Demand
DJ
07/26China's industrial profits fall in June, add to fears of slowdown
RE
07/26Trump's ambitious Fannie, Freddie overhaul faces hurdles
RE
07/26FANNIE, FREDDIE AND THE GOVERNMENT : it's complicated
RE
07/26U.S. Department of Justice approves T-Mobile, Sprint tie-up
RE
07/26TAKE FIVE : Don't fight the tide, just ride it
RE
07/26BANK OF JAMAICA : JamClear-RTGS Transaction Fees - as at 30 June 2019
PU
07/26DANIEL LIPINSKI : Lipinski Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Combat Climate Change and Cut Taxes
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : London Stock Exchange in talks to buy Refinitiv for $27 billion
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : 10th Gen Intel Core
3ONEX CORPORATION : Canada's WestJet posts surprise profit despite sector's 737 MAX woes
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Agai..
5KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC : Kalytera Will Not Proceed with Vote on Potential Share Consolidation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group