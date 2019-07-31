Log in
What's News : World-Wide

07/31/2019 | 02:51am EDT

Warren and Sanders defended themselves against several moderates fighting to keep their campaigns alive during a Democratic presidential debate.

U.S.-China trade talks resumed as negotiators in Shanghai took tentative steps to overcome mistrust and limited political appetite for a breakthrough accord.

Australian agencies are scrutinizing the activities of one of Xi's cousins as part of broad probes into criminal activity and alleged Chinese influence-peddling.

Authorities have separated over 900 migrant children from their parents in the past year, according to government data the ACLU cited in a court filing.

California will require presidential candidates to hand over their tax returns to appear on the state's primary-election ballot, setting up a likely conflict with Trump.

North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles, South Korea's military said.

Joint Chiefs nominee Hyten made his case to a Senate panel, denying sexual-misconduct allegations.

Beijing said most of the people sent to re-education camps in China's Xinjiang region have been released, but offered no evidence.

