What's News : World-Wide

08/03/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The standoff between Washington and Beijing has cost China its position as the U.S.'s top trading partner, a shift that could accelerate as Trump moves to ratchet up tariffs even more.

The president said that Ratcliffe wouldn't be his nominee as director of national intelligence, after lawmakers and ex-intelligence officials raised concerns.

EU finance ministers selected Kristalina Georgieva, the Bulgarian CEO of the World Bank Group, as their nominee to lead the IMF.

Puerto Rico's departing governor defied top lawmakers and swore in his preferred successor, likely setting up a legal battle for political power.

Britain's Conservatives lost a special election in a rural part of the U.K., leaving new leader Johnson with a governing majority in Parliament of just one seat.

Trump conceded that North Korea's short-range missile tests might have broken U.N. resolutions but said they didn't violate Kim's commitments to him.

The landmark treaty on intermediate-range nuclear forces lapsed, opening the way for a new generation of land-based missiles.

