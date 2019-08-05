Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Two mass shootings in less than 24 hours left at least 29 dead and 53 injured, a barrage of violence that shook the nation, rekindled the debate over gun control and thrust the issue into the presidential campaign.

The attacks in Texas and Ohio left authorities searching for how to confront the challenges posed by mass violence and domestic terrorism.

Trump overruled advisers to raise tariffs on China after a heated exchange, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pompeo, visiting Australia, drew a direct link between what he called one-sided trade deals and China's ability to strengthen its military.

The Trump administration is considering releasing its long-promised health-care plan in September as part of a campaign strategy.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has seized a vessel accused of smuggling fuel and detained its crew, state TV reported.

Antigovernment protests in Hong Kong spread to new neighborhoods and again turned chaotic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20aSTANDARD CHARTERED : We've completed our first joint transaction on blockchain platform with Linklogis
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:00aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Dry well near the Norne field in the Norwegian Sea – 6608/11-9
PU
02:57aJapan signals it will act to curb any excessive yen rises
RE
02:51aOil prices fall as trade tensions hit demand outlook
RE
02:48aAsia stocks at six-month lows, yuan slumps as investors flee to safety
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:40aAsia stocks at six-month lows, yuan slumps as investors flee to safety
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
3YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
4BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : BIOCARTIS : Study on Performance Data of Idylla™ NRAS-BRAF Mutation Assay at 71st A..
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER CEO: We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group