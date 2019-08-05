What's News : World-Wide

Two mass shootings in less than 24 hours left at least 29 dead and 53 injured, a barrage of violence that shook the nation, rekindled the debate over gun control and thrust the issue into the presidential campaign.

The attacks in Texas and Ohio left authorities searching for how to confront the challenges posed by mass violence and domestic terrorism.

Trump overruled advisers to raise tariffs on China after a heated exchange, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pompeo, visiting Australia, drew a direct link between what he called one-sided trade deals and China's ability to strengthen its military.

The Trump administration is considering releasing its long-promised health-care plan in September as part of a campaign strategy.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has seized a vessel accused of smuggling fuel and detained its crew, state TV reported.

Antigovernment protests in Hong Kong spread to new neighborhoods and again turned chaotic.