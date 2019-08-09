What's News : World-Wide

Trump and McConnell are discussing how to tackle gun violence, with the majority leader saying red-flag and background-check proposals will be "front and center" in Senate deliberations.

The president ousted Gordon, the nation's No. 2 intelligence official, and named counterterrorism chief Maguire to be acting director of national intelligence.

Major Wall Street banks have given congressional panels thousands of pages of documents related to Russians who may have had dealings with Trump, his family or his business.

Climate experts recommended changes to the foods people eat and farm to stave off the disruptive effects of rising global temperatures.

Harvey Weinstein began selling off personal real estate months before articles enumerated a flood of sexual-misconduct allegations.

Prominent GOP groups said they were temporarily freezing spending on Twitter after it locked the McConnell campaign's account.

Ex-FBI deputy McCabe, who was fired by the Trump administration, filed suit over his dismissal.

India's Modi defended the move to end the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir.

The head of Italy's far-right, Matteo Salvini, sought to trigger snap elections.

An off-duty Israeli soldier was found stabbed to death in the West Bank.