What's News : World-Wide

Europe is facing a season of political turmoil in its North and South as charismatic right-wing leaders in the U.K. and Italy pursue bids for greater power that entail clashes with the EU.

Trump expressed hopes that Republicans would join with Democrats to consider proposals expanding background checks for gun buyers, adding he believes the NRA wouldn't stand in the way.

The suspect in the El Paso attack admitted to police he was the gunman and told investigators he had targeted Mexicans, according to documents unsealed Friday.

Trump said he was in no rush to pick a candidate for the nation's permanent intelligence chief, as current and ex-officials and Democratic lawmakers raised concerns.

China ratcheted up its accusations of U.S. involvement in fomenting protests in Hong Kong, spotlighting a top diplomat in state media.

North Korea conducted another missile test, hours after Trump expressed optimism about nuclear talks that remain stalled.

The EPA is proposing a change in Clean Water Act rules in a bid to streamline the approval process for permits for pipelines and other infrastructure projects.