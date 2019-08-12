Log in
What's News : World-Wide

08/12/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Disgraced financier Epstein's death leaves his accusers and investigators with unanswered questions and diminished hopes for a full accounting of his alleged wrongdoings.

The death set off a wave of conspiracy theories online -- including one pushed by the president.

A surge in Moscow's protest movement has presented the biggest challenge in nearly a decade to Putin.

Biden's recent gaffes have raised questions among Democrats about whether he is the party's strongest challenger to President Trump.

Seniors supported Trump in 2016 but aren't squarely in his camp as the 2020 campaign picks up.

Hong Kong police made dozens of arrests amid bloody clashes with protesters across the city.

Russia's nuclear energy authority said five employees were killed in an accident during a test of a nuclear-powered engine.

Giammattei was elected president of Guatemala in a runoff in which corruption and a migration crisis were the top issues.

