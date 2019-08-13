Log in
What's News : World-Wide

08/13/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The Trump administration issued a rule that would disqualify legal immigrants from permanent residency if they use certain public-assistance programs and block prospective applicants deemed likely to need them.

Antigovernment demonstrators shut down Hong Kong's airport, as Beijing officials responded to weekend clashes by saying they saw signs of terrorism emerging in the protests.

Trump confirmed reports that an advanced nuclear-powered cruise missile had exploded during testing in Russia.

The administration is easing several Endangered Species Act regulations, responding to complaints from developers and others.

Investigators said they have found serious irregularities at the federal jail in New York where Jeffrey Epstein was being held.

An NRA check sent to an obscure Delaware entity raises new questions about the group's attempts to explain an aborted mansion deal.

Prosecutors allege a friend of the Dayton gunman bought body armor and gun accessories that were used in the mass shooting.

Residents of India-administered Kashmir observed the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha under tight security.

Two experimental Ebola drugs significantly improve a patient's chance of surviving the virus, according to preliminary data.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.21% 65.6376 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
