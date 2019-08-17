What's News : World-Wide

Chinese and Russian warplanes have increasingly nosed around and veered into South Korea's airspace, conducting close patrols that test the air defenses of the U.S. and its allies in the region.

The Trump administration has decided to sell billions of dollars' worth of F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan, a move likely to anger Beijing.

Trump met with advisers to consider a deal with the Taliban that could lead to the end of America's longest military engagement abroad.

Some Israeli officials fear the decision to deny entry to two U.S. congresswomen will undermine bipartisan support for the country in the U.S.

Chinese video-surveillance gear that has provoked security concerns has been listed on an online store catering to U.S. government agencies.

An appeals court delivered a mixed ruling on tough asylum restrictions for Central Americans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Epstein died by hanging himself, according to an autopsy, capping days of speculation about the disgraced financier's death.

Danish and Greenlandic officials dismissed Trump's privately expressed interest in the prospect of the U.S. buying Greenland.