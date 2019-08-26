What's News : World-Wide

Trump clashed with world leaders over the U.S. trade war with China and a host of foreign-policy issues at a Group of Seven summit that showed his isolation on the world stage.

The president said the U.S. and Japan had reached a trade deal in principle.

Tehran's top diplomat made a surprise visit to the city hosting the G-7 meeting, as leaders grappled with how to defuse tensions and salvage the Iran nuclear deal.

Israel said it struck a military site in Syria to prevent planned attacks from Iranian forces, raising the risk of a clash with Tehran.

Netanyahu is engaged in a fierce campaign to win the support of Israel's 750,000 Russian-speaking immigrants in a Sept. 17 election.

The values that Americans say define the national character are changing, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News survey finds.

Hong Kong police deployed water cannons for the first time in a show of force as pro-democracy protests turned violent after a relative calm.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh launched a long-shot Republican presidential campaign, casting the incumbent as a failed leader.

The cost of a free public education is rising, as more U.S. districts charge students for registration, textbooks, the use of libraries and other items.