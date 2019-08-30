What's News : World-Wide

China's government is studying domestic tech companies' reliance on American suppliers in an apparent attempt to assess their ability to withstand further shocks from the U.S.-China trade war.

U.S. prosecutors are looking into additional instances of alleged technology theft by Huawei.

More U.S. businesses and farmers say they are suffering amid the prolonged face-off on trade.

The Justice Department's watchdog rebuked Comey for providing memos about his interactions with Trump to people outside the FBI.

Same-sex sexual behavior has genetic underpinnings but no single gene is associated with it, an international team of researchers found.

Opposition and rebel Conservative lawmakers in the U.K. rushed to plot ways to block a no-deal Brexit, after Johnson suspended Parliament for several weeks.

Police in Hong Kong arrested three prominent opposition activists, as authorities targeted dissent ahead of expected weekend protests.

India's citizen-registry effort in Assam could lead to the world's largest population of stateless people without citizenship in any country.

Florida residents prepared for Hurricane Dorian, as it threatened to develop into a Category 4 storm.

The number of Americans killed in crashes caused by drivers running red lights hit a 10-year high in 2017.