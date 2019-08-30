Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 02:49am EDT

China's government is studying domestic tech companies' reliance on American suppliers in an apparent attempt to assess their ability to withstand further shocks from the U.S.-China trade war.

U.S. prosecutors are looking into additional instances of alleged technology theft by Huawei.

More U.S. businesses and farmers say they are suffering amid the prolonged face-off on trade.

The Justice Department's watchdog rebuked Comey for providing memos about his interactions with Trump to people outside the FBI.

Same-sex sexual behavior has genetic underpinnings but no single gene is associated with it, an international team of researchers found.

Opposition and rebel Conservative lawmakers in the U.K. rushed to plot ways to block a no-deal Brexit, after Johnson suspended Parliament for several weeks.

Police in Hong Kong arrested three prominent opposition activists, as authorities targeted dissent ahead of expected weekend protests.

India's citizen-registry effort in Assam could lead to the world's largest population of stateless people without citizenship in any country.

Florida residents prepared for Hurricane Dorian, as it threatened to develop into a Category 4 storm.

The number of Americans killed in crashes caused by drivers running red lights hit a 10-year high in 2017.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.10% 0.9071 Delayed Quote.0.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aOil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aOil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
RE
03:15aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : Industrial producer prices declined by 0.2% in July 2019
PU
03:15aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : Turnover in industry and construction increased by 8.2% from January to May 2019
PU
03:09aAsian shares near one-week top on soothing trade tone, overall mood cautious
RE
03:09aAsian shares at one week top on conciliatory trade tone, stimulus hopes
RE
02:56aNippon Steel to cut capex spending as U.S.-China trade war crimps demand
RE
02:52aUK house prices rise at fastest pace in three months in August - Nationwide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY INC. : WORKDAY : beats second-quarter estimates, raises full-year subscription revenue forecast
2OCI NV : OCI : N.V. Reports Q2 2019 Results
3Oil prices fall but set for big weekly gain on trade dispute hopes
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
5NZURI COPPER LTD : NZURI COPPER : Update on Permit Transfer Condition

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group