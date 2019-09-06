Log in
What's News : World-Wide

09/06/2019 | 02:51am EDT

A weakened Hurricane Dorian trudged up the East Coast on Thursday, causing flooding, tornadoes and power outages and threatening to pummel North Carolina overnight.

British political leaders argued over when to hold a snap election, a vote they hope will break a stalemate over Brexit. The prime minister's brother quit the government.

Kabul is criticizing parts of a proposed U.S.-Taliban deal on troop withdrawals, saying the accord contains no clear penalties if the insurgency fails to comply.

The administration is pressing regulators to hasten the rollout of new auto-emission rules, a bid to strike back at California for its side deal with several car makers.

Iran said it would start ignoring constraints on its nuclear research, another violation of the 2015 nuclear deal that raises the risk of the accord's collapse.

Italian police arrested a top executive of Russia's state-owned aircraft-engine maker on U.S. charges that he tried to steal aviation secrets.

A jury acquitted one man and wasn't able to reach a verdict on another accused of involuntary manslaughter over the deadly Ghost Ship fire in 2016.

