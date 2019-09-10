What's News : World-Wide

Scientists have extracted a geologic record of the day a city-sized asteroid struck Earth 65 million years ago, wiping out the dinosaurs and three-quarters of all other life on the planet.

Trump declared that talks between the U.S. and insurgent Afghan Taliban were dead and said the U.S. could do "certain things" to end the war with great loss of life.

A federal judge restored a nationwide injunction that blocks the administration from enforcing restrictions on Central Americans' asylum claims.

North Korea vowed to reconvene nuclear talks with the U.S. later this month, a pledge followed hours later by a test-firing of two unidentified projectiles.

Israel's Netanyahu said Iran destroyed a facility this summer where it had conducted secret nuclear-weapons experiments, in another plea to world powers to pressure Tehran.

Johnson stuck to his pledge that the U.K. would leave the EU on Oct. 31 even as a bill became law to prevent a no-deal departure on that date.

Hong Kong experienced one of its biggest drops in tourist arrivals last month as antigovernment protests hammered parts of the local economy.

A majority of Florida's 67 school districts haven't approved a state plan to arm teachers as a defense against shootings.