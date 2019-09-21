What's News : World-Wide

Trump in a July phone call repeatedly pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Biden's son, urging Zelensky about eight times to work with Giuliani on a probe.

The U.S. said it would send military forces and hardware to Gulf allies and moved to sever some of Iran's last ties to world markets on Friday while preparing to outline a case for international action.

The U.S. reached a deal with El Salvador's government to send some asylum seekers from third countries back to El Salvador.

Trump rejected suggestions that the U.S. would accept a partial trade agreement with China.

India may loosen restrictions impeding the import of U.S. goods in an effort to damp simmering trade tensions.

Brazilian police unveiled criminal charges against Vale and a safety auditor over a deadly dam collapse.

A group of states sued the Trump administration in a bid to preserve California's power to set tougher vehicle-emissions standards.

De Blasio ended his presidential run after the New York mayor's campaign failed to gain traction.