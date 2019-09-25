Log in
What's News : World-Wide

09/25/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Pelosi said the House would move ahead with an impeachment inquiry following reports that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine while he was pressing the country to investigate Biden and his son.

Britain's top court ruled that Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament, a rebuke that opens the door to renewed parliamentary challenges to his Brexit strategy.

Trump rejected globalism in an address at the U.N., articulating the America First outlook that he has used to define his presidency.

France's Macron tried to broker a meeting between Trump and Iran's president, but the effort failed.

The Justice Department was dealt two major setbacks in its enforcement effort against unregistered agents of foreign governments.

The administration boosted the number of workers eligible for overtime, extending pay requirements for about 1.3 million people.

Hundreds of new cases of lung injuries linked to e-cigarettes have arisen over the past week.

A Los Angeles business executive was sentenced to four months in prison in the college-admissions scandal.

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.10% 0.8822 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
