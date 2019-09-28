What's News : World-Wide

House Democrats have settled on a narrow impeachment inquiry into Trump centered on his campaign to enlist Ukraine to hurt a political rival, a strategy that could lead to a vote by November.

NRA funds paid for lodging and travel of Russians, as part of a relationship that allowed foreign actors looking to influence the U.S. election to infiltrate the group, a report asserts.

More than three-quarters of people who have developed severe lung illness after vaping reported using THC-containing products.

A federal judge blocked the administration from carrying out plans to indefinitely detain immigrant families requesting asylum.

A jury convicted a former U.S. government pediatrician of sexually abusing boys at a hospital on an Indian reservation in South Dakota.

Saudi Arabia is moving to implement a partial cease-fire in Yemen.

A U.N. meeting between Trump and Iran's president never happened, but it appeared within reach, Western officials said.

Hundreds of Egyptians called for the removal of Sisi in a new wave of protests.