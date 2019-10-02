Log in
What's News : World-Wide

10/02/2019 | 02:49am EDT

A police officer shot an antigovernment protester in the chest during the worst day of violent unrest in Hong Kong in half a century, as Beijing celebrated the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in mainland China.

Harvard's undergraduate admissions process doesn't intentionally discriminate against Asian-American applicants, a judge ruled.

Tensions between Giuliani and Barr are complicating White House efforts to build a strategy to keep the president in office.

House leaders set plans to question two key State Department officials after Secretary Pompeo sought to block the effort.

China is increasingly developing and deploying indigenous weaponry on a par with, or in some cases more advanced than, that of the U.S. and its allies.

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast shortly after Pyongyang and the U.S. said they would resume nuclear talks.

Salazar briefed top Nike officials on his experiments to manipulate the use of performance-enhancing drugs for track and field athletes.

An appeals court upheld most parts of a Republican rollback of Obama-era rules governing so-called net neutrality.

A former Dallas police officer who shot and killed her upstairs neighbor in 2018 was found guilty of murder.

