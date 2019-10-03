What's News : World-Wide

The U.S. plans to swiftly impose tariffs on $7.5 billion in aircraft, food products and other goods from the European Union after the WTO authorized the levies, citing EU subsidies to Airbus.

Prosecutors are investigating USA Swimming, including allegations that the organization stifled athlete sexual-abuse claims and concealed its assets.

The House panels leading an impeachment inquiry into Trump said they plan to issue a subpoena to force the White House to turn over records related to two Trump-Zelensky phone calls.

The administration plans to sell more Javelin antitank missiles to Ukraine, U.S. officials said.

North Korea's latest missile launch points to a weapon designed to be fired from a submarine, a capability that could more easily threaten the U.S. mainland.

Sanders had a procedure to insert stents to open an artery blockage after the Democratic presidential candidate experienced chest pain during a campaign event.

Iran's president kept open the door to diplomacy, backing European efforts to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal.

Johnson's new proposals for Brexit met with skepticism from European officials and a dismissal from Britain's opposition Labour Party leader.