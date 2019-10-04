Log in
What's News : World-Wide

10/04/2019 | 02:49am EDT

U.S. officials are increasingly concerned that Turkey soon will mount a major incursion into northern Syria and spark a clash with Kurdish fighters, likely prompting a pullout of all American forces from Syria to avoid a conflict.

Trump called for Ukraine and China to investigate Biden, redoubling his efforts to push foreign states to undertake probes that could benefit his re-election campaign.

The EU said it wouldn't immediately retaliate against new U.S. tariffs imposed after the WTO ruled that European subsidies to Airbus were illegal.

Thousands of U.S. schools don't have high enough immunization levels to meet the threshold considered adequate to protect a population from measles.

Confirmed and probable cases of vaping-associated lung illness have risen to 1,080, according to the latest CDC numbers. There have been 18 deaths.

An administrative worker with the French police stabbed and killed four officers at headquarters in Paris before he was shot dead.

Hong Kong plans to invoke a British colonial-era law to ban people from wearing masks at protests as police struggle to deal with violent unrest.

Iraq imposed a curfew in Baghdad and restricted access to the internet in a bid to quell widespread antigovernment protests.

03:35aSouth Africa's rand steady as focus shifts to U.S. data
RE
03:33aMalaysia says no talks with Goldman Sachs on recovering funds lost in 1MDB scandal
RE
03:32aCENTRAL BANK OF HUNGARY : Hungary's net lending continues to be robust
PU
03:32aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $57.96 a barrel Thursday, 3 October 2019
PU
03:32aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Fleire nordmenn sov på hotell i Oslo
PU
03:32aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : More Norwegians at Oslo hotels
PU
03:24aAsian currencies rise as markets 'fully loaded' for Fed rate cut
RE
03:22aSCOTTISH PARLIAMENT : Greater clarity on the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is needed says Holyrood's Finance & Constitution Committee
PU
03:22aGLOBAL MARKETS : Asia stocks pull ahead in cautious trade as focus shifts to U.S. payrolls
RE
03:17aCOPA COGECA : European Farmers and Cooperatives' reaction after US announcements to hit EU goods with new tariffs after WTO ruling
PU
1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4RÉMY COINTREAU : NEW TARIFFS ON EU FOOD WILL BOOST PRICES, COST U.S. JOBS: industry
5ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..

