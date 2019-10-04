What's News : World-Wide

U.S. officials are increasingly concerned that Turkey soon will mount a major incursion into northern Syria and spark a clash with Kurdish fighters, likely prompting a pullout of all American forces from Syria to avoid a conflict.

Trump called for Ukraine and China to investigate Biden, redoubling his efforts to push foreign states to undertake probes that could benefit his re-election campaign.

The EU said it wouldn't immediately retaliate against new U.S. tariffs imposed after the WTO ruled that European subsidies to Airbus were illegal.

Thousands of U.S. schools don't have high enough immunization levels to meet the threshold considered adequate to protect a population from measles.

Confirmed and probable cases of vaping-associated lung illness have risen to 1,080, according to the latest CDC numbers. There have been 18 deaths.

An administrative worker with the French police stabbed and killed four officers at headquarters in Paris before he was shot dead.

Hong Kong plans to invoke a British colonial-era law to ban people from wearing masks at protests as police struggle to deal with violent unrest.

Iraq imposed a curfew in Baghdad and restricted access to the internet in a bid to quell widespread antigovernment protests.