What's News: World-Wide

The White House said it has no plans to cooperate with the House impeachment probe after blocking the deposition of a U.S. ambassador seen as central to the Ukraine controversy.

Some FBI electronic surveillance violated the constitutional privacy rights of Americans swept up in a foreign intelligence program, a surveillance court has ruled.

Trump said the U.S. wasn't abandoning Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, amid blowback over his decision to pull troops from the area ahead of a planned Turkish incursion.

A Senate investigation of Russia's social-media influence criticized U.S. tech giants, with new attention on Google and YouTube.

Prospects for a Brexit deal appeared to fade further as British and EU officials traded barbs over who is to blame for the stalemate.

The Supreme Court weighed whether civil-rights law forbids employers from discriminating against gay or transgender employees.

The U.S. is imposing visa restrictions on Chinese officials linked to the abuse of Muslim minority groups.

The U.S. took into custody nearly a million migrants coming across the U.S.-Mexico border in the last fiscal year, the highest number in a dozen years.

A U.S. cosmologist and two Swiss astronomers shared the physics Nobel.