What's News : World-Wide

10/18/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Britain and the EU agreed to new terms for the U.K.'s exit from the bloc, paving the way for a high-stakes vote in the British Parliament, with a small Northern Irish party again expected to play a pivotal role.

Turkey agreed to suspend military operations in northern Syria for five days in return for a U.S. pledge to facilitate a pullout by Kurdish forces, a deal hailed by Trump that some critics said mainly fulfilled Turkish goals.

Mulvaney linked Trump's decision to hold up aid to Ukraine to the president's desire for Kyiv to probe a DNC server related to the 2016 election, then hours later issued a statement contradicting his own remarks.

Energy Secretary Perry announced his resignation amid growing scrutiny of his role in the president's interactions with Ukraine, including a subpoena from the House impeachment inquiry.

The U.S. will host the 2020 G-7 summit at Trump's Doral resort near Miami, Mulvaney said, bucking criticism that Trump is looking to personally profit from the presidency.

Drug firms and state and local governments are racing to cut a deal that could settle over 2,500 opioid lawsuits for tens of billions of dollars.

Violence erupted across the Mexican city of Culiacán after security forces clashed with gunmen protecting a son of former drug kingpin "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Died: Elijah Cummings, 68, Democratic congressman and civil-rights advocate.

