What's News : World-Wide

The House passed a resolution almost entirely along party lines to initiate the public phase of an inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine, setting a blueprint for the fourth presidential impeachment investigation in U.S. history.

The Trump administration is backing away from a plan to freeze tailpipe-emissions targets for new vehicles through 2025.

China's President Xi emerged from a Communist Party conclave with a resolute endorsement of his leadership.

Trump said China and the U.S. are selecting a new site to sign what he has called phase one of a broader bilateral trade agreement.

Islamic State confirmed Baghdadi's death and named a new leader, as it attempts to move forward after a series of defeats.

New blazes broke out in Southern California, burning homes, as the region faced another day of aggressive fire conditions.

Senators proposed bipartisan legislation to require search engines to disclose the algorithms they use to rank internet searches and give users an unfiltered option.

Classes will resume Friday in Chicago schools after a tentative contract deal to end a strike by teachers.

Trump, who spent much of his life in New York City, said he is changing his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Fla.