What's News : World-Wide

11/02/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Warren said that as president she would tap billionaires and large employers to fund the bulk of her Medicare for All plan, promising to shield most Americans from higher taxes under the proposal.

O'Rourke dropped out of the Democratic presidential race after failing to catch fire with voters.

Trump's rebuttal of the impeachment inquiry is spilling into unrelated meetings, as aides try to develop a more structured and consistent response to the probe.

House lawmakers have called on departing Energy Secretary Perry to testify.

The U.S. has undertaken a national security review of TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app.

China elaborated on plans by the government to ramp up integration of Hong Kong with the mainland.

The Trump administration has suspended security assistance to Lebanon, including over $100 million for the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Firefighters across California were finishing a week spent battling at least one major fire a day.

