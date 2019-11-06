What's News : World-Wide

Sondland amended his impeachment-probe testimony to say he told a Ukrainian official this summer that aid would remain frozen until Kyiv committed to investigations sought by Trump.

Gunmen in Mexico ambushed a convoy of SUVs carrying U.S. citizens, killing three women and six children and leading Trump to call for a war on Mexican drug cartels.

Democrats in Virginia won control of the state legislature. In Kentucky, the governor's race was too close to call. Republican Reeves won Mississippi's governorship.

A consulting firm hired by Burisma mentioned that Hunter Biden served on the Ukrainian energy company's board to leverage a meeting with the State Department.

Iran plans to start enriching uranium at an underground facility, a significant step away from its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Britain's two largest national opposition parties set out their electoral battle lines over Brexit, likening Johnson to Trump.

France plans to establish a system of quotas for immigrant workers arriving from outside Europe.

Mayors of over a dozen California municipalities are joining San Jose in a campaign to buy PG&E and turn it into a customer-owned co-op.

Israel's top court upheld a ruling to expel the local head of the Human Rights Watch advocacy group under a new law.