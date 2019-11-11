What's News : World-Wide

Morales resigned as Bolivia's president and fled from La Paz after the armed forces chief suggested he leave power following an Oct. 20 vote that election monitors said was marred by fraud.

Top Republicans offered sharply divergent views of Trump's interactions with Ukraine in advance of public impeachment hearings set to begin this week.

Hong Kong police fired at demonstrators, hitting at least one in the body from close range, as protesters tried to block roads.

The Supreme Court will hear administration arguments for canceling DACA participants' temporary reprieve from deportation.

The border patrol arrested about 36,300 people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in October, a 10% drop from September.

Spain's incumbent Socialists came first in national elections but fell short of a majority in Parliament. Right-wing parties made gains.

The Census Bureau is overhauling its systems after it found anyone with sophisticated data tools could identify millions of individual census respondents.

Died: Bernard Tyson, 60, Kaiser Permanente chief.