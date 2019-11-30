What's News : World-Wide

A terrorist killed two people in a stabbing attack in the heart of London before being shot dead by police, U.K. officials said, bringing back memories of a 2017 rampage nearby.

Iraq's Abdul-Mahdi said he would resign as prime minister in response to criticism from the country's top cleric following weeks of deadly protests.

Trump's announcement of a restart in peace talks with the militant Taliban set the U.S. back on the path toward a deal that was almost clinched in September.

China's Huawei has decided to fight an FCC decision that further curtails the firm's business with some of its few remaining customers in the U.S.

The president has until Dec. 6 to decide whether his legal team will participate in the impeachment proceedings, the head of the House Judiciary panel said.

Mexico's leader has urged U.S. House Democrats to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, saying his country has met commitments regarding labor issues.

The Trump administration is testing a new method for federal agencies to buy office supplies and other goods online.