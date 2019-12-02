Log in
What's News : World-Wide

12/02/2019 | 02:48am EST

A $55 billion, 1,800-mile pipeline is set to begin delivering Russian natural gas to China, a physical bond in a new era of cooperation between the two countries.

U.S. authorities are investigating a Japanese contractor for possibly dumping wastewater from American warships into Japanese harbors.

The White House said the administration won't participate in a House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment this week.

A New York case will test whether and how far the Supreme Court's conservative majority is ready to move on gun rights.

Iraq's Parliament accepted Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi's resignation amid mounting street protests.

The U.S. and its European allies are at odds over how to prosecute and detain about 2,000 foreign ISIS fighters being held in Syria.

