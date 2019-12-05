What's News : World-Wide

The Trump administration is considering a significant expansion of the U.S. military footprint in the Mideast to counter Iran, including dozens more ships and as many as 14,000 additional troops.

Democrats signaled their impeachment case centered on Trump's dealings with Ukraine could include multiple alleged offenses, as a House hearing marked the start of the inquiry's next phase.

Ukraine's president is withholding his support for a parliamentary investigation into a gas company entangled in the U.S. inquiry.

Trump called Trudeau "two-faced" after a video emerged of a group of NATO leaders discussing the U.S. president without him present, rattling a summit.

NATO leaders, despite public discord, reached agreements on strategic issues and defense initiatives.

Pelosi is pushing to strip out sweeping legal protections for online content in the new trade pact with Mexico and Canada.

Biden proposed nearly $1 trillion in new corporate taxes to help fund his health care, climate, infrastructure and education plans.

The administration is set to tighten work requirements for recipients of federal food aid, potentially rendering hundreds of thousands of people ineligible by mid-2020.

An active-duty sailor killed two people and wounded another before killing himself at the Pearl Harbor shipyard, according to base officials.