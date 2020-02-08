What's News : World-Wide

China's coronavirus outbreak has spurred the most intense volleys of public rage since Xi took power, adding another front to the battle.

Sondland and Vindman, two central impeachment witnesses, were removed from their posts, two days after Trump was acquitted in his Senate trial.

Sanders and Buttigieg faced scrutiny in a debate between Democratic presidential hopefuls ahead of New Hampshire's primary.

The administration has bought access to a database that maps cellphone movements and is using it for immigration enforcement.

Ex-Pimco chief Hodge was sentenced to nine months in prison in the sprawling college-admissions cheating case.

Mexico's president, under pressure from the U.S., has beefed up his strategy to fight drug cartels.

A federal appeals court threw out a lawsuit by Democrats that alleged Trump was improperly profiting from his presidency.

A creation of the Houston Astros' high-tech front office dubbed "Codebreaker" was at the heart of the sign-stealing scandal.