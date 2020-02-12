What's News : World-Wide

Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary with a narrow victory over runner-up Buttigieg. Klobuchar was in third place, ahead of Warren and Biden.

Four federal prosecutors withdrew from the Roger Stone case, as the Justice Department reversed itself and recommended less prison time for the Trump confidant.

The Justice Department is in the late stages of deciding whether to bring charges against businessman and Trump ally Erik Prince.

U.S. officials say Huawei can covertly access mobile-phone networks around the world through "back doors" designed for use by law enforcement.

Doubts are proliferating among Wuhan residents over the accuracy of the testing kits that Chinese health authorities are using to diagnose coronavirus cases.

Beijing fired the highest-ranking officials yet over the handling of the outbreak, replacing two provincial health officials.

National security adviser O'Brien said it was his decision to remove Vindman, rejecting critics' charge that the action was retaliation.

The Philippines told the U.S. it would scrap an accord that is considered a cornerstone of the two countries' military alliance.

Sudan's transitional government agreed in principle to extradite Bashir to the International Criminal Court, an official said.