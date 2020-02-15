What's News : World-Wide

The U.S. government and the Afghan Taliban have agreed to the first step of a peace deal, a senior Trump administration official said, a major milestone after months of talks.

An $18 billion opioid settlement offer from three drug wholesalers has been rejected by more than 20 state attorneys general.

Developments on cases involving McCabe and Flynn fed further debate about the Justice Department's political independence.

The U.S. is preparing to evacuate Americans aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japan after an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty on charges that he attempted to extort more than $20 million from Nike.

The administration is deploying 100 border agents to so-called sanctuary cities to assist in immigration-arrest operations.

An appeals court ruled that the administration acted unlawfully in allowing Arkansas to impose work requirements for Medicaid.