What's News : World-Wide

Bernie Sanders's resounding victory in the Nevada caucuses cast him as the clear front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, even as some Democrats think a more-centrist figure might stand a better chance against Trump in the general election.

Twitter has removed some accounts supportive of Bloomberg for possible content manipulation.

Senior White House officials are discussing an overhaul of the government's surveillance program for people in the U.S. suspected of posing a national-security risk.

Ten towns at or near the center of a coronavirus outbreak in Italy were put under quarantine, with hospitals in Milan on high alert.

Fear is gripping South Korea as new cases mount, and the country's virus-alert system was raised to the highest of four levels.

Iran's conservatives won a landslide in the country's parliamentary elections, strengthening hard-liners opposed to diplomacy with the West.

The U.N. provided evidence of the Afghan war's massive toll on civilians as the U.S. and Taliban started a partial truce.

A British court is set to begin examining whether to extradite Julian Assange to the U.S. to stand trial on spying charges.

Some elite U.S. universities are walking back the practice of giving the children of alumni preferential treatment in admissions.