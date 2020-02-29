What's News : World-Wide

The spread of coronavirus world-wide has intensified efforts to prepare for a U.S. outbreak, with hospitals straining to increase capacity to handle an influx of contagious patients, and local governments considering closures as a precaution.

The U.S. and the Taliban were set to sign a deal on Saturday that will chart a path for all American troops to leave Afghanistan.

Trump said he intends to nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe as his director of national intelligence, reviving a selection that foundered last year.

A U.S. appeals court ruled the Trump administration must halt its remain-in-Mexico policy for migrants seeking asylum.

Democratic presidential hopefuls made their final pitches ahead of South Carolina's primary.

A federal appeals court ruled it wasn't the judiciary's place to decide whether McGahn must testify in a congressional probe of Trump.

A House panel said it wants to talk to over a dozen federal prosecutors, including those involved in the Stone case.

Swarms of locusts have swept across more than 10 nations on two continents and put millions of Africans at risk of starvation.