What's News : World-Wide

Officials mobilized to contain the spread of the coronavirus, as New York state moved to close public facilities around a particular center of the outbreak, colleges told students to hold off on returning to campus and the Democratic presidential hopefuls canceled rallies.

The U.S. military has begun to draw small numbers of troops out of the Middle East after concluding that the threat of reprisal attacks from Iran or its proxies has subsided.

President Putin backed an amendment to Russia's constitution that could prolong his two-decade grip on power until 2036.

An appeals court ruled that Congress can have access to grand-jury materials from Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The U.S. government needs to adopt structural changes to confront proliferating cyber threats, a government panel concluded.

Trump's acting intelligence chief, Richard Grenell, didn't appear before Congress for a closed briefing on election threats from foreign sources.