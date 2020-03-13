What's News : World-Wide

State and local officials banned large public gatherings, Broadway theaters went dark and sports leagues suspended competitions in response to the spreading coronavirus.

The Supreme Court and other federal courts in the nation's capital said they would close to the public indefinitely as a health measure.

Australia said it would spend $11.42 billion to try to stave off a recession that would be its first in nearly three decades amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. began conducting airstrikes against an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq in retaliation for an attack this week on an Iraqi base.

Trump's announced travel ban on Europe, beyond surprising European capitals, deepens tensions among trans-Atlantic allies.

The U.S. blacklisted TTI, a unit of Russian state oil company Rosneft, for allegedly helping Venezuela sell its oil in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The ACLU is suing federal agencies for records about the use of facial recognition at airports and other ports of entry.

A set of domestic spying tools appeared likely to expire in three days after the Senate failed to approve legislation that would have renewed them.

Germany's domestic spy agency said it would put a group within the nativist AfD party under surveillance as an extremist threat.