What's News : World-Wide

03/14/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, a move that he said would free up billions in assistance to states and give him additional authority to address the outbreak, which has caused economic and social disruptions.

House Democrats and the White House reached an agreement on legislation to make virus testing free and provide paid sick leave to people affected.

Federal workers, lawmakers and some government health experts stepped up calls to close government offices.

South Korea and Italy offer two bookends of how to tackle the pandemic.

Bayer has agreed on draft settlement terms in suits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

A federal appeals court announced it will reconsider whether McGahn must testify in a congressional probe of Trump.

Florida lawmakers passed an E-Verify bill that removed the most stringent enforcement provisions.

Israel's Netanyahu and rival Gantz will discuss forming a unity government.

Iraq reacted angrily to U.S. airstrikes against an Iran-backed group.

