What's News : World-Wide

03/17/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The Trump administration urged Americans to avoid nonessential travel and large gatherings, in a significant escalation of its recommendations aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, as leaders around the world moved to close borders and restrict movement.

The coronavirus is reaching some of the world's most vulnerable countries, with officials in Africa and Latin America fearing the impact will be devastating.

An Ohio court rejected Gov. DeWine's request to postpone the state's Tuesday primary, but the governor declared that the state's top health official will order polls closed as a health emergency.

Public and private schools are closed for nearly 30 million children across the U.S. -- more than half of the nation's school enrollment.

A federal judge dismissed part of Mueller's case against a Russian firm after the Justice Department said the company was trying to game the U.S. court process.

Russia's highest court endorsed Putin's proposed constitutional changes, removing a hurdle to his potentially retaining power until 2036.

Netanyahu faces a tougher fight for his political survival after Israel's president formally asked Gantz to try to form a new government.

The Senate approved a short-term extension of a batch of expired domestic surveillance powers that lapsed over the weekend.

