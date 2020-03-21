What's News : World-Wide

More than 1 in 5 Americans were under orders to limit their outside activity as the coronavirus crisis spurred more emergency measures and continued to all but grind American life and commerce to a halt.

Negotiations on an economic stimulus package hit snags on how to provide assistance to Americans during the pandemic, as a target to reach a bipartisan agreement by Friday slipped.

Several members of Congress, their spouses and investment advisers sold stock after lawmakers attended closed-door briefings about the coronavirus threat.

Italy recorded 627 deaths on Friday, the world's highest death toll in a single day from the coronavirus.

The U.S. and Mexico agreed to curtail travel across their shared border in response to the pandemic.

Bloomberg said he would transfer $18 million from his presidential campaign to the DNC.