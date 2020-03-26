Log in
What's News : World-Wide

03/26/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Trump said restrictions on economic activity could be lifted in some parts of the country but not others as his administration works to craft a plan for how Americans could return to work in a few weeks without exacerbating the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.

The number of confirmed U.S. cases surpassed 68,000, led by a continued surge of infections in New York, and the nation's death toll topped 1,000. India, meanwhile, implemented the world's most extensive stay-at-home order.

The coronavirus is now taking off in the world's poorest countries, which have fewer weapons to fight it than do developed nations.

The U.S. says it will allow some importers to delay tariff payments, following appeals from business groups and import-dependent industries.

The family of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who went missing in Iran in 2007, said they believe he died in Iranian custody.

Turkish prosecutors indicted 20 Saudi nationals, including two with ties to the Saudi crown prince, on charges related to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"

