What's News : World-Wide

Trump signed a roughly $2 trillion economic-rescue package into law, hours after House lawmakers hustled back to the Capitol to approve the aggressive response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus, led by a continued jump in infections in New York and in new hot spots across the country.

U.K. Prime Minister Johnson became the first leader of a major government to announce testing positive for the virus.

The Trump administration is preparing to suspend collection of import tariffs for three months to give U.S. firms financial relief amid the pandemic.

States are exploring ways to expand voting by mail and early voting ahead of the November election to make sure balloting proceeds if the pandemic persists.

A retired Venezuelan general surrendered to U.S. counternarcotics authorities a day after prosecutors indicted him.