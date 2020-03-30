What's News : World-Wide

Trump said he was extending the administration's social-distancing guidelines through the end of April as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus surged past 2,000 over the weekend and states raced to get more help.

Massachusetts is asking some nursing homes to evacuate elderly residents so the facilities can treat coronavirus patients.

Spain and Britain's health systems are under extreme pressure.

The pandemic is forcing the fastest reallocation of labor since World War II, with idled workers being mobilized into new, urgently needed activities.

U.S. officials are using cellphone location data, hoping to better understand users' movements to see how they may be affecting the spread of the coronavirus.

Thousands of digital-gun files were made publicly available, including blueprints for 3-D-printer-made guns.