What's News : World-Wide

04/03/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The Trump administration is expected to recommend that Americans in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is rapidly spreading wear cloth face masks or coverings when in public to reduce transmission.

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to help manufacturers secure supplies needed to make ventilators and to force 3M to produce as many N95 face masks for medical workers as FEMA deems necessary.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus topped one million world-wide, as governments deploy increasingly stringent measures to battle the pathogen's spread.

Health experts say that they now believe nearly one in three infected patients is testing negative.

The Navy has relieved the captain of a U.S. aircraft carrier after a memo in which he pleaded for help with a coronavirus outbreak at sea was leaked to a newspaper.

A Pakistani court overturned the murder conviction of a British national in the killing of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

Investigators examining the origins of the probe of possible links between the Trump campaign and Russian election interference are pushing to finish their inquiry.

The Democratic National Convention is being pushed back to mid-August because of the pandemic.

