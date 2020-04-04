What's News : World-Wide

New York state recorded its largest highest single-day death toll from the novel coronavirus, with New York City expected to fall short of medical supplies and personnel as early as Sunday.

3M pushed back against Trump's criticism of its work to get N95 masks to health-care workers in the U.S.

The administration will use a federal stimulus package to pay hospitals that treat uninsured people with the coronavirus.

Trump said late Friday that he intends to remove the inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community from his post.

The FISA court ordered the Justice Department to review over two dozen flawed wiretap applications.

The eurozone survived its debt crisis, but the wounds never fully healed and the pandemic threatens to reopen them.

Pakistani authorities blocked the release of prisoners convicted in the killing of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.