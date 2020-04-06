Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
What's News : World-Wide

04/06/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Health officials warned Americans to brace for a pivotal week in the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of new cases world-wide jumped by more than 100,000 in a single day for the first time, with a third of them coming from the U.S.

U.S. states are taking steps to prevent hoarding of antimalarial drugs to treat the coronavirus in an effort to preserve supplies for other patients.

Bill Gates said his foundation will spend billions of dollars to fund the construction of factories for the most promising efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Joe Biden has been formulating policies to address the coronavirus pandemic, offering a window into how he might lead the nation.

Australian police have launched a criminal investigation into whether staff of a cruise ship that docked in Sydney misled authorities about a coronavirus outbreak on board.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized after suffering persistent symptoms of Covid-19.

Britain's main opposition Labour Party chose London-born lawyer Keir Starmer as its leader after a crushing December election defeat.

A vocal minority of conservative Catholics are criticizing the suspension of Masses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

