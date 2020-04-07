Log in
What's News : World-Wide

04/07/2020 | 02:48am EDT

U.K. Prime Minister Johnson, fighting a serious coronavirus infection, was admitted to the intensive-care unit of a London hospital, leaving his country's leadership in question.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 10,000 at the start of a week that officials predicted would be America's most difficult yet during the crisis.

Asian nations that had avoided harsh restrictions amid the pandemic are tightening controls after new infections and lax observance of voluntary curbs.

The acting Navy secretary apologized for profanity-tinged remarks over the loudspeakers of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in which he blasted the ship's ex-commander.

Trump's recent urging that even those without coronavirus symptoms take a mix of antimalarial and antibacterial drugs defies public-health experts' advice.

Wisconsin's election will proceed on Tuesday after conservative majorities on the federal and state supreme courts blocked Democratic efforts to extend balloting.

Australia's highest court acquitted former Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell of child sex-abuse charges, overturning his conviction.

The U.S. branded a Russian white-supremacist group and its top members as global terrorists.

03:28aJapan to announce coronavirus emergency, prepares near $1 trillion stimulus
RE
03:27aOil higher as hopes build for production cut amid coronavirus threat to demand
RE
03:23aOil higher as hopes build for production cut amid coronavirus threat to demand
RE
03:18aSAG AFTRA : Apr. 07, 2020 - 1 PM to 3 PM ET Arizona-Utah PTEOE Unemployment Assistance Webinar Read More
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:58aG20 energy ministers to hold video conference on Friday - document
RE
02:53aAsian shares cautiously gain on hopes virus is slowing, dollar slips
RE
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
