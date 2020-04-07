What's News : World-Wide

U.K. Prime Minister Johnson, fighting a serious coronavirus infection, was admitted to the intensive-care unit of a London hospital, leaving his country's leadership in question.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 10,000 at the start of a week that officials predicted would be America's most difficult yet during the crisis.

Asian nations that had avoided harsh restrictions amid the pandemic are tightening controls after new infections and lax observance of voluntary curbs.

The acting Navy secretary apologized for profanity-tinged remarks over the loudspeakers of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in which he blasted the ship's ex-commander.

Trump's recent urging that even those without coronavirus symptoms take a mix of antimalarial and antibacterial drugs defies public-health experts' advice.

Wisconsin's election will proceed on Tuesday after conservative majorities on the federal and state supreme courts blocked Democratic efforts to extend balloting.

Australia's highest court acquitted former Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell of child sex-abuse charges, overturning his conviction.

The U.S. branded a Russian white-supremacist group and its top members as global terrorists.