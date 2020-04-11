What's News : World-Wide

The new coronavirus has hit more than 2,100 nursing homes and other senior facilities in the U.S., killing over 2,300 people, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

Global deaths topped 100,000 and confirmed U.S. cases surpassed half a million, even as officials voiced cautious optimism that the virus's spread was slowing.

Health departments, hospitals and companies are rolling out the next wave in coronavirus tests, which look in a person's blood for signs of past infection.

The U.S. budget deficit grew 8% in the first half of the 2020 fiscal year, hitting $743.6 billion in the October-to-March period.

Top Democrats said they hoped to reach a deal with Republicans and the White House next week over a package of emergency aid.

The EU is facing the worst crisis since its inception as the pandemic deepens long-running tensions between the bloc's north and south.

China will subject exported medical gear to more stringent customs checks after recipient countries raised quality concerns.