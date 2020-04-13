What's News : World-Wide

As social-distancing requirements curbed Easter celebrations around the world, officials warned that early signs of success in slowing the spread of the coronavirus shouldn't mean a quick lifting of lockdown orders.

Lawmakers are drawing up proposals for the federal government to guarantee private companies' paychecks during the pandemic.

A partisan impasse over fresh relief spending continued, as funds for a small-business loan program dwindled and state leaders called for more federal aid.

Johnson left the hospital and is continuing to recover from the coronavirus as recorded deaths from Covid-19 in the U.K. passed the 10,000 mark.

U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports are exacerbating shortages of products needed to fight the coronavirus, say firms seeking exemptions.

The recent lapse of a set of surveillance powers has begun to limit the FBI's ability to pursue some terrorism and espionage suspects, a top Justice Department official said.

Cities along the Mississippi River are fighting Covid-19-related stresses just as officials face spring flooding and the coming hurricane season.

Congo faces a setback in the fight against Ebola, dashing hopes that an outbreak dating to 2018 could formally be declared over.