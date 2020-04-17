Log in
What's News : World-Wide

04/17/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Trump outlined new federal guidelines for opening up the country that will put the onus on governors to decide how to restart the economies in their states amid mounting fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Japan's Abe declared a nationwide state of emergency and more cash payouts in a bid to buffer the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the country.

Lawmakers again fell short of an agreement on the next round of coronavirus emergency aid as a $350 billion loan program for small businesses ran out of money.

Initial payouts of federal relief for hospitals and doctors have set off a scramble for remaining dollars, with those flooded with coronavirus patients calling for priority.

New Chinese export restrictions have stranded American companies' U.S.-bound masks, test kits and other medical gear needed to fight the coronavirus.

Israel moved closer to another election after Netanyahu and rival Gantz failed to agree on a unity government, extending a period of political uncertainty.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, will be released from prison and serve the rest of his three-year sentence at home.

